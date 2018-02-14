CHENNAI: Everything is done and dusted, in terms of Tamil Nadu’s failure in this domestic season.

Playing at home in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they failed in every possible department despite knowing the pitch and conditions better than any team.

Their last clash, against Team Rajasthan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, will mark the end of a big domestic nightmare for the state.

What has really been missing from the Tamil Nadu camp this season is clarity. Stand-in skipper Baba Aparajith could not explain what can be expected from the side, because such has been their swing of fortunes this season.

Players have failed to stand up and produce match-winning performances. There were a few instances where Vijay Shankar scored big and saved the team from embarassment, but he too was sidelined due to a back injury.

The team’s approach during this season and their team combinations have hardly made a dent on oppositons. But, Aparajith believes that they can still pull off a win if everyone plays to potential.

“We certainly want to win this game.Though we are not in the playoffs, we just want to end on a good note. If we play some good cricket and play to our potential, I think we can get the better of Rajasthan. They have good pacers. But we will be able to decide the team combination only after seeing the pitch in the morning.

“It’s important to be motivated when we have lost four matches in an awful manner. We all are playing for Tamil Nadu, and this very fact should be the main reason to win the last match.”

On the other hand, Rajasthan, have won two and lost three. The team has fielded many youngsters and will be hoping to produce a stiff fight, with U-19 sensation Kamlesh Nagarkoti in their playing XI.

