Indian cricket team members gather in a circle before the start of their fielding round during the fourth ODI cricket match between South Africa and India in Port Elizabeth, South Africa Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. | AP

DUBAI: India have cemented their number-one ranking in the ICC One Day International (ODI) Team Rankings after victory in the fifth of the six-match series against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

This, however, confirmed that India will finish the series on top of the table irrespective of how the final match in Centurion pans out.

India had entered the six-match series in the second position on 119 points, two points behind leaders South Africa.

After taking a 4-1 lead, India has moved to 122 points, while South Africa have dropped to 118 points.

Even if South Africa wins on Friday, India will remain No.1 on 121 points, while South Africa will end on 119 points. In contrast, if India wins the series 5-1, then they will finish on 123 points, while South Africa will end on 117 points.

Tuesday’s result has given additional context to the upcoming five-match ODI series between New Zealand and England.

Irrespective of the outcome of the final ODI between South Africa and India, if England win all the five matches against New Zealand, then Eoin Morgan’s side will claim second position, with South Africa slipping to third.

Virat Kohli’s side leapfrogged the Proteas into number-one position after taking a 2-0 lead but required two more wins to ensure that they finished in this position at the end of the series.

The hosts remained on course when they won the Cape Town ODI, but South Africa pulled one back in Johannesburg to keep alive their chances of drawing the series at three-all, which, in turn, would have helped it to finish the series in the number-one position.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have moved ahead of Zimbabwe in 10th position after winning the third ODI in Sharjah on Tuesday. To finish in this position, Afghanistan will have to win the series, which culminates on February 19.