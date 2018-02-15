Sri Lanka won the Test by 215 runs inside three days with 681 runs being scored for the loss of 40 wickets. | AP

DUBAI: The Mirpur Test pitch has been rated “below average” by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the second Test of the two-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

As such, the pitch has received one demerit point according to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

The demerit point will remain active for a rolling five-year period and if during this five-year period the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium reaches the threshold of five demerit points, then it will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 12 months.

David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, whose report has been forwarded to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, said, “From day one, there was evidence of the ball breaking the pitch surface, which resulted in uneven bounce throughout the match, along with inconsistent turn, which was even excessive at times. This pitch produced a contest that was too heavily skewed in favour of the bowlers, and didn’t give the batsmen a fair chance to display their skills.”

Sri Lanka won the Test by 215 runs inside three days with 681 runs being scored for the loss of 40 wickets. Roshen Silva with 70 not out was the top-scorer of the match.