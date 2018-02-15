CHENNAI: Badrinath Annadurai’s unbeaten 114 and S Mohamed Ali’s 106 not out helped St Bede’s AIHSS A beat Don Bosco MHSS, Egmore by 113 runs and take the top prize in the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy at the Marina grounds.

Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS A 242/1 in 50 ovs (Badrinath Annadurai 114 n.o, S Mohamed Ali 106 n.o) bt Don Bosco MHSS 120 in 39 ovs (P Vignesh 3/7, R Jashwanth Shreeram 3/17).

High five for Rohith

R Rohith Ram’s fifer enabled Thiruvallur to dismiss Coimbatore cheaply for 90 in their first essay in the semifinals of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 tournament. At stumps, Thiruvallur were 155 for 3 in 54 overs.

Brief scores: Semifinals: Krishnagiri 281 in 64.1 ovs & 244/4 in 40 ovs (Mohamed Shafeequddin 69, K Deeban Lingesh 56 n.o) vs Kancheepuram 155 in 46.2 ovs (R Sonu Yadav 4/75, S Mohana Kumar 3/19, K Deeban Lingesh 3/50) & 124 /3 in 26 ovs (Vignesh S Iyer 75 n.o); Coimbatore 90 in 35.2 ovs (R Rohit Ram 5/51, M Mathivanan 4/22) vs Thiruvallur 155/3 in 54 ovs (V Dinesh Kumar 55).

Thikish shines

Coimbatore’s N Thikish took a four-wicket haul to ensure a 20-run lead against Kancheepuram in the final of the TNCA inter-districts U-16 tournament .

Brief scores: Coimbatore 174 in 69.5 ovs and 136/4 in 32 ovs (B Sachin 46) vs Kancheepuram 154 in 75.4 ovs (N Thikish 4/32, P Nirmal Kumar 3/42).

Chess tournament

Chennai district chess selection championship for the U-9, U-13, U-17, U-25 categories in open and girls sections will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Avichi Higher Secondary School in Virugambakkam.

The registration fees is `100 and the entry fee will be `250. For further details, contact 9444285482.