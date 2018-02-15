DUBAI: Zimbabwe’s all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during the third One-Day International (ODI) against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the Raza's disciplinary record for the Tuesday incident.

Raza was found to have violated Article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match”.

The incident happened in the 23rd over of Zimbabwe’s innings when Raza, after being adjudged leg before, questioned the umpire’s decision by raising his arms before leaving the crease after a short time.

After the match, the 31-year-old admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. As such, there was no need for a formal hearing.