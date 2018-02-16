Australia's Alex Carey (L) and Aaron Finch (R) celebrate the win during the Twenty20 Tri Series international cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park in Auckland. | AFP

AUCKLAND: Australia set a new Twenty20 run chase record of 245 Friday to beat New Zealand by five wickets in the fifth match of the T20 tri-series in Auckland.

The Black Caps set an imposing target of 244 on the back of a century to Martin Guptill but the Australians overhauled it with seven balls to spare.

Australia's total of five for 245 exceeds the previous record chase of 244 set by India against the West Indies in 2016.