Australia set T20 run chase record to beat New Zealand
By AFP | Published: 16th February 2018 03:47 PM |
Last Updated: 16th February 2018 03:47 PM | A+A A- |
AUCKLAND: Australia set a new Twenty20 run chase record of 245 Friday to beat New Zealand by five wickets in the fifth match of the T20 tri-series in Auckland.
The Black Caps set an imposing target of 244 on the back of a century to Martin Guptill but the Australians overhauled it with seven balls to spare.
Australia's total of five for 245 exceeds the previous record chase of 244 set by India against the West Indies in 2016.