CHENNAI: R Rohit Ram was the star bowler for Tiruvallur as he snared eight wickets to condemn Coimbatore to an innings and 60 runs loss in the semifinals of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Krishnagiri 281 in 64.1 ovs & 244/4 in 40 ovs bt Kancheepuram 155 in 46.2 ovs & 202/4 in 40 ovs (Vignesh S Iyer 113 n.o); Coimbatore 90 in 35.2 ovs & 140 in 37.3 overs (C Sathyanarayanan 49; R Rohith Ram 8/47) lost to Tiruvallur 290 in 87.5 ovs (D Prashanth Prabhu 68, V Dinesh Kumar 55; S Radhakrishnan 5/46).

Coimbatore clinch U-16 title

Coimbatore carved out a 31-run victory over Kancheepuram to take home honours of the TNCA inter-districts U-16 tournament. ND Hari Shankar’s four-wicket haul played vital role in Kancheepuram’s batting collapse. S David Allvin Nishanth’s five-for went in vain.

Brief scores: Coimbatore 174 in 69.5 ovs & 181/8 in 40 ovs (B Sachin 46, Piruthiv Rangaraj 45; S David Allvin Nishanth 5/43) bt Kancheepuram 154 in 75.4 ovs Kancheepuram 170/9 in 40 overs (R Yash 66; ND Hari Shankar 4/30).

Good show by YSCA

YSCA won two matches and lost one in the invitational tournament conducted by Tiruchi District Cricket Association.

Brief scores: YSCA 150 in 44.1 ovs (Sakthi 3/12) bt Eleven Diamond CC 112 in 33.2 ovs (Aashiq 4/33); Saranathan Engineering College 89 in 36 ovs (P Sanjay Kumar 4/16) lost to YSCA 90/5 in 33.1 ovs; YSCA 108 in 35.4 ovs (Aashiq 37; VR Gopi 3/25) lost to Bishop Heber College 109/3 in 16.1 ovs (Harish 41).

Condolences

P Vijayakumar — a former Tamil Nadu Ranji player, who also played for Jolly Rovers Cricket Club — passed away on Thursday. The office-bearers and members of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association expressed their profound sorrow and grief.