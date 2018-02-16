LONDON: England pacer Liam Plunkett was on Friday ruled out of the remainder of their Twenty20 tri-series against New Zealand and Australia with a hamstring injury.

According to a BBC report, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also ruled out Plunkett from the one-day internationals against New Zealand, starting on February 25.

Plunkett, who had already missed the final two ODIs against Australia in January, suffered a hamstring tear in Tuesday's tri-series defeat by the Black Caps.

In the T20 tri-series, England are yet to pick up a point after three defeats on the trot.

Australia are already through to the final after winning four games out of four.

England then play five ODIs against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ben Stokes is back with the England squad.