CHENNAI: CV Varun (6/51 and 74 n.o) helped Jubilee Cricket Club post a thrilling one-wicket win over Prithvi CC in a Fourth Division A Zone league match of the TNCA.

III-Division B: Social Recreation Club 131 in 39.4 ovs lost to DSS Club 134/3 in 24.4 ovs; IV-Division A: Social Cricket Club 201/7 in 50 ovs (K Vel Murugan 5/46) bt T Srinivasaraghavan Memorial Sports Club 191/8 in 50 ovs. Prithvi Cricket Club 218 in 49 ovs (Jash K Kankaria 107, CV Varun 6/51) lost to Jubilee Cricket Club 219/9 in 48.1 ovs (CV Varun 74 n.o, R Bharath Rajan 5/46).

St John’s IRS champions

Off-spinner M Sathyaseelan snapped 6 wickets to hand St John’s International Residential School (Poonamallee) a lead of 69 runs over Sacred Heart MHS in the final of the Jaikrishna Sports Foundation U-14 inter-school meet. St John’s IRS won based on their first innings lead.

Brief scores: Sacred Heart MHS 44 in 29.4 ovs & 88 in 38 ovs (M Sathyaseelan 5/38) drew with St John’s IRS (Poonamallee) 113 in 41.3 ovs & 156/8 decl. in 32.4 ovs; Awards: Best all-rounder: Vignesh (Sacred Heart MHS); Best Batsmen: R Walsh (SJIRS); Best Bowler: Thiyaneshwar (Sacred Heart MHS); Best Fielder: S Hrithish (SJIRS); Promising player: Sri Hari (Ahobilamath MHS); Player of the Tournament: Krishna Kumar (Global School).

Gambhir felicitates VIT Riviera winners

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir awards the winners of the VIT Riviera annual sports and cultural meet. G Viswanthan, the founder of VIT, is seen between them.