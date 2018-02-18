JOHANNESBURG: Shikhar Dhawan blasted 72 off 39 balls as India defeated South Africa by 28 runs at the Wanderers on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series.

India posted 203 for 5 after winning the toss before Bhuvneshwar Kumar took five wickets as hosts South Africa were restricted to 175 for 9.

Scores in brief:

India 203-5 in 20 overs (S. Dhawan 72; J. Dala 2-47)

South Africa 175-9 in 20 overs (R. Hendricks 70, F. Behardien 39; B. Kumar 5-24)