BENGALURU: The Indian men’s basketball team will not have the services of a foreign coach for the World Cup Asian qualifiers against Jordan (February 23) and Lebanon (February 26). Rajinder Singh will be in charge of the team for the crucial encounters to be played here.

Given that women’s coach Zoran Visic was temporarily in charge of the men’s team during the qualifiers last November, there was a chance that the Serbian might get the responsibility again. However, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) on Saturday named Rajinder, with GRL Prasad and H Lalding Sanga as assistant coaches.

This is an important year, with the Commonwealth and Asian Games coming up. That’s why it was expected that a permanent foreign coach for the men’s team would be announced. It was expected also because in the past, Scott Flemming and Kenny Natt had been in charge of the men’s team.

“For the men’s team, we have shortlisted names and as per government regulations, we have sent the names to them. In principle, it has been agreed. We plan to have one foreign coach, two conditioning and strengthening coaches, one each for the men’s and women’s teams,” said BFI secretary general Chander Mukhi Sharma.

Zoran would be present at both matches, but not play a lead role. “Ultimately, Zoran is focussing on the women’s team. He will be there for both the upcoming matches (men’s), but not on the forefront. He will monitor the coaches also,” added Sharma.

Though the coaching situation remains clear, the men’s team has also received a major boost following the inclusion of Amritpal Singh and Amjyot Singh among their ranks. The two play professional basketball in Australia and USA, respectively. They will join the team on February 20 or 21. Alongside Satnam Singh, they will make the team stronger.

To draw spectators, organisers will make entry free of cost. “We have thrown open the gates for the public. No tickets required. This is so that basketball-loving persons, and school and college kids can watch,” said BFI president K Govindaraj.

India might have lost their first two matches, but they are well prepared for the upcoming matches at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. They won silver in the 5x5 invitational in Jakarta a few days back. A camp for 32 probables will also be held after the qualifiers, with the focus on CWG and Asian Games. One hopes India gets a new coach before the first one in April.

