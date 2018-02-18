JOHANNESBURG: South Africa women’s cricket team won the toss and asked India to bat first in the third of the five-match series being played at the New Wanderers Stadium here on Sunday.

South Africa have made one change to their playing XI which they fielded in East London. Ayabonga Khaka has been replaced by Masabata Klaas.

For India Women, Rajeshwari Gayakwad will replace Radha Yadav.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side currently leads the five-match series 2-0, having already clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1.

India would be looking to ride the wave of momentum to clinch the series by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead here.

Earlier, India registered a thumping seven-wicket win over South Africa in the high-scoring series opener in Potchefstroom and the second by nine wickets.

Mithali Raj has been enjoying a good form with successive half-centuries -- 54 no off 48 balls and 76 no off 61 balls -- bagging ‘Player of the Match’ in both the matches.

On bowling front all-rounder Rumeli Dhar will replace injured fast bowler Jhulan Goswami for the remaining three T20Is.

Dhar had last played in South Africa when India played the World Cup final for the first time.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Nuzhat Parween (wk), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav

South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Odine Kirsten, Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Moseline Daniels.