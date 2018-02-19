India's Suresh Raina (R) celebrates with teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar (L) after taking a catch to dismiss unseen South African batsman Chris Morris during the first T20I cricket match between South Africa and India at The Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg on February 18, 2018. | AFP

JOHANNESBURG: The impressive performance in the ongoing South Africa tour has helped improve Indian batsmen's reputation of not being good players of short-pitched balls, pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar has asserted.

Kumar said South Africa's ploy to unsettle Indian batsmen with short-pitched balls back-fired in the first Twenty20 on Sunday.

"Whenever India goes abroad, the reputation is that India are not good at batting against short bowling. This time we have not seen that thing. We have really tackled it well. Today they bowled 5-6 overs of short bowling to us early on and it really backfired on them," Bhuvneshwar said after India's 28-run win.

"Whatever the reputation we had, in the last few years we are playing totally opposite of that. We have managed the short ball pretty well on this tour. They wanted to bowl short but it didn't really work well for them," he said.

Bhuvneshwar (5 for 24) grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 internationals to help India restrict South Africa to 175-9 in 20 overs.

"What I was trying to do is bring about change of pace in my bowling. I just wanted to take the pace off the ball because I knew it won't be easy to hit the ball and that's what I did. The important thing is how you mix your deliveries according to the wicket," he said.

"For instance, today we bowled a lot of slow balls. It was a part of our strategy on this wicket, to do away with pace and make it difficult for the batsmen to score. Apart from line and length, it's important to understand how you want to mix your deliveries. It matters. Today, for instance, it was about bowling slow."

Shikhar Dhawan scored 72 off 39 balls as India sped off in the powerplay overs. The visitors finished with 203/5, their highest total in T20 cricket against South Africa. This was despite the Proteas targeting India with a short-ball strategy.

Bhuvneshwar hailed the team's 28-run win in the first T20I as a "complete performance".

"When we went in there, we knew what we wanted to do as best as a bowling team. We lost the first two Test matches and then we came back. The momentum was on our side and if momentum is on your side, you have got to make it count. Credit has to go the Indian team for the way we have played in every department," he said.

Bhuvneshwar became the first Indian pacer to pick up five wickets in each format of the game. Additionally, he has experienced a successful tour after impressing with both bat and ball in the Tests as well as the ODI series.

The pacer said that managing workloads and fitness has been the key to his success.

"First thing, it comes with fitness. It's not easy playing all three formats, especially on a single tour. So the first thing before coming here what I wanted to do is manage workload. I wanted to practice but in a specific way, so as to not put extra workload on the body," he said.

"Taking wickets means a lot to me when you play for your country. It doesn't matter if you take five wickets or how many as long as you're winning matches for your country. That's what matters and taking fifers in every format feels good. I want to do it as long as possible." Bhuvneshwar said batting first on the Wanderers pitch gave them ample idea about the nature of the wicket and it helped when they returned to defend their total.

"After we batted, we had a certain idea of the kind of wicket we would be bowling on after what we saw. But the whole picture begins to emerge only after you've bowled because it depends on the bowlers," he said.

"Look at their bowlers. they're of a different height and have different skill sets. So you get an idea but as I said, the whole thing emerges only after you've bowled a few balls. For instance, if I've bowled the first over, I can communicate with the rest of the bowlers what's happening on the wicket, like that," he added.