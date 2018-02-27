BENGALURU : This has been a ‘so near, yet so far’ sort of story for Karnataka. Since they began the season under a new coach, they have hardly put a foot wrong. Though they don’t have a title to show, Tuesday’s Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Saurashtra presents them an opportunity to add silverware to the season. When they took the field for Ranji Trophy under a new set of support staff headed by coach PV Sashikanth, their objective was to lay hands on the trophy. They seemed unstoppable until Vidarbha stopped them in the semifinals, clinching the thriller by five runs. Even in Syed Mushtaq Ali, they found a way to lose despite being one of the favourites.

Now, Vijay Hazare provides them another shot at glory. With opener Mayank Agarwal, R Samarth and captain Karun Nair in red-hot form, Karnataka are favourites to win the clash in New Delhi and Sashikanth believes the team will cross the hurdle. Agarwal, who has amassed 2,051 runs this season alone, should definitely feel unlucky to miss out on the national cap in the tri-series in Sri Lanka. “We have been consistent throughout the season. Batsmen have done really well and the bowlers have put up match-winning performances. Barring a few days, we haven’t done anything wrong,” Sashikanth said. “I have always believed if we play to our potential the result will be taken care of automatically. This year, the boys have responded really well to the changes and have put on a lot of hard work in the process. So I believe they deserve a title.”

Despite achieving a rare double domestic treble, Karnataka in the last seasons put up disappointing performances. With a bit of rejig, they have found the winning formula again. The side has never been a one-man team, and those traits are visible once again. Sashikanth believes Karnataka have all their bases covered to land the trophy, they last won in 2014-15 season. However, the deciding factor will be champions’ luck what they have certainly missed this season as well.

Ahead of the final Sashikanth believed the players past experience of winning title would come in handy. “We have always taken one game at a time. But yes, it’s a final and we cannot take any team lightly. We have covered all the bases but the final combination will be decided on the day. We had a bad day against Vidarbha and we lost,” Sashikanth said. “We have moved on and I believe the boys understand what it takes to win a final as many of them have already won the title in the past. If we play to our strength and potential I don’t see a reason why can’t we win it.”

Despite losing the services of Vinay Kumar, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey before the knockout phase began, Karnataka in Prasidh Krishna and T Pradeep have found two reliable new ball bowlers and with spin twins K Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal too finding their mojo, they have rolled over most teams without any complications. krishnendu@newindianexpress.com