HARARE: Teenage leg-spin sensation Rashid Khan is set to lead Afghanistan for at least the early part of their campaign after usual captain Asghar Stanikzai underwent emergency surgery to have his appendix removed on Monday.

The 19-year-old Khan, who was bought for $1.41 million (1.15m euros) by Sunrisers Hyderabad in last month's IPL auction, is the world number one bowler in ODIs and closing in on becoming the fastest-ever to reach 100 wickets.

Afghanistan's 4-1 series victory over Zimbabwe earlier this month sees them as favourites to qualify alongside West Indies.

"It feels good to see that Afghanistan is a favourite to qualify," said Khan.

"I think we should show it on the ground, it's not only on paper that we should look good.

"We have to take every match seriously. We have to play good cricket against every team. Hopefully it will go well and we will get four points and go to the next round."

Afghanistan open their campaign against Scotland in Bulawayo on Sunday, ahead of further Group B matches with Nepal, Hong Kong and Zimbabwe.

The tournament runs from March 4-25, with the two qualifiers to be decided by the end of the Super Six round on March 23.



