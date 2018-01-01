KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has advised the Pakistan Cricket Board to follow in the footsteps of the Indian cricket board and appoint a respected former player like Rahul Dravid with the U-19 team.

"I think the PCB should also consider appointing a former Test player who is well reputed and respected with the national junior team just like India has done in the case of Rahul Dravid (India U-19 and A coach)," Raja said as Pakistan prepare for this monthÂ’s ICC U-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Raja insisted that at the youth level identifying individual talent and preparing them for the future was more important than team achievements.

"I donÂ’t think winning is as important as recognising individuals who are talented and then educating and grooming them. India will benefit from the presence of someone like Rahul Dravid who is a role model for youngsters," he said.

He noted that when a youngster has a teacher and mentor like Dravid he learns a lot and becomes a better person and sportsman.

"Pakistan should also think on these lines because at the under-16 and 19 levels identifying individuals who can be good investments for the future is very important."