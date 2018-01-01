New Zealand's Glenn Phillips (L) bats during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and the West Indies at Saxton Oval in Nelson on December 29, 2017. | AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: The West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl Monday in the second Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

Captain Kane Williamson rejoined the New Zealand team in place of Ross Taylor after being rested for the last two matches of the limited-overs international series and the first match of the Twenty20 series. Taylor is being rested for the second and third T20 matches.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by 47 runs.

The West Indies made two changes, selecting batsman Shimron Hetmyer to make his T20 international debut in place of Jason Mohammed, and Sheldon Cottrell to replace Jerome Taylor.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Seth Rance, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Anaru Kitchen.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Ashley Nurse, Samuel Badree, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.