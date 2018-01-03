Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during the second one day international (ODI) match of the ongoing India-Australia cricket series at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on September 21, 2017. | AFP

SYDNEY: Test wicketkeeper Tim Paine replaced Matthew Wade and 80-match veteran Glenn Maxwell was not included when Cricket Australia announced a 14-man squad for a five-match limited-overs international series against England.

Paceman Jhye Richardson could also make his debut in the series beginning Jan. 14 in Melbourne. Test pacemen Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were also included.

Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis were the middle-order options preferred ahead of Maxwell, who has scored 2,035 runs at an average of 32.30 in his ODI career, but has only averaged 22 in his last 20 ODIs.

"We need more than that from a player in the side's batting engine room," Australia selector Trevor Hohns said Wednesday. "Glenn is still absolutely in our thoughts but for this series, we have decided to look again at Chris Lynn ... he has been one of the most feared players at domestic level and we want to see if he can convert that domestic form to the international stage."

Australia will be aiming to defend its 2015 World Cup title next year in England and Wales.

Hohns said Paine was given the nod over Wade because of his performance in the Ashes series, for which he also replaced Wade.

"He deserves his opportunity in this form of the game," Hohns said.

Australia ODI squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith (captain), Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson.