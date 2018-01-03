New Zealand players celebrate after their 2-0 T20 series win over the West Indies at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on January 3, 2018. | AFP

DUBAI: New Zealand have returned to the top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I Team Rankings after winning the three-match series against the West Indies by 2-0.

New Zealand had entered the series against the West Indies in third place behind Pakistan (124 points) and India (121 points) on 120 points.

New Zealand moved ahead of India after winning the first T20I by 47 runs and then leapfrogged Pakistan into the number-one position after clinching the third T20I by 119 runs at the Basin Reserve today. The second T20I was rained-off.

New Zealand are now standing on 126 points, while the Caribbean side have dropped from 120 points to 115 points in the fifth position.

New Zealand had last held the number-one position in October 2017, before they slipped to third following their series loss to India in November.

New Zealand will now put their number-one ranking on the line when they will take on Pakistan in the three-match series, beginning January 22.

In order to retain the top spot, the Black Caps will have to beat Pakistan by 2-1 or better. Their failure to win the series will mean Pakistan will be back at the top of the table.