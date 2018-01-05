CAPE TOWN: Cape Town might be battling one of its worst drought in nearly 86 years and there might have been doubts over the nature of track that would be rolled out for the first Test beginning on Friday.

Many expected it to be dry, with spin likely to come into play as the match progresses. But on Thursday, the Newlands wicket looked every bit part of its own character with plenty of grass.

The last time these two sides met in India, a lot was spoken about the kind of pitches with two Tests ending in three days. The last Test in Delhi went into the final day, but overall it turned out to be a poor advertisement for Test cricket. This time, the green track in Cape Town is tempting the hosts to even play four quicks at the expense of Keshav Maharaj.

Though the Indians were hoping that the grass would vanish ahead of the first Test, it hasn’t. And it is forcing them to rethink their strategy and there is a strong possibility that they would take the field with seven batsmen and three pacers, with Ravichandran Ashwin being their lone spinner in the Playing XI.

India, in the past, have never shied away from playing five bowlers as it gives them extra options. But with this likely to be a bowler-friendly wicket, assistant coach Sanjay Bangar hinted otherwise.

“This has been the pattern for the last 24 months or so. The team management has made the choices about the team composition. And I don’t think it’ll be any different here. If it’s a bowling-friendly track, then we might go with four bowlers. If the conditions are slightly batting-friendly, we might opt for five bowlers.”

If it is down to three pacers, then India is likely to bench Umesh Yadav and play Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma which gives them cushion to cover swing and bounce.

In the recent past, India have struggled even on bowling-friendly conditions sans a proper third-seamer, who often released all the pressure the other two created. But with an attack that is probably the best India have had in terms of quicks alone, Bangar believes the discipline they have instilled in them over the two years would do them good.

“All of them have enough experience under their belt. We’ve got Ishant Sharma who is having his third tour of South Africa. And all the bowlers have been rotated really well keeping into account the workload they are going to encounter here.

“So if you see the consistency they have displayed in the home season, where they have bowled on pretty flat conditions and made sure they gave the support to the spinners on home soil. They’ve built a great sense of discipline in their bowling and I’m pretty sure that discipline will help us in maintaining the pressure on the opposition batsmen.”