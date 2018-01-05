CHENNAI: S Sanjay’s unbeaten 79 helped Chettinad Vidyashram beat PSSS by two wickets in a quarterfinal clash of the MRF-DB Diamond Jubilee inter-school under-16 tournament, on Thursday.

Brief scores: Quarterfinals: PSSS 149/4 in 27 ovs (R Anirudh Seshadri 64, C Aditya 39 n.o; KS Sreecharan 3/31) lost to Chettinad Vidyashram 153/2 in 18.1 ovs (S Sanjay 79 n.o, Dakshabalan 34); Don Bosco Stars 164/8 in 30 ovs (Yuvaraj 34, Harris Roshan Abraham 30; S Jeevan 3/19) lost to St Patrick’s 167/8 in 29.4 ovs (S Jeevan 48; Karan Hamir Sampat 3/35); PSBB (KK Nagar) 73 in 27.2 ovs (A Aasrit 3/8, TM Shreyas 3/14) lost to Don Bosco, Egmore 77/1 in 10.2 ovs (V Abishek 40 n.o). Nellai Nadar MHSS 124 in 27.5 ovs (C Saffin 58; Manav Parakh 4/9) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS 127 (Manav Parakh 35 n.o; Murali 3/30).

TT tourney on Jan 5, 6

The Chennai District Table Tennis tournament will be held on January 5 and 6 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. About 460 entries have been received for the tournament. From this championship, teams in 12 categories will be selected to represent Chennai district in the inter-district table tennis championship to be held shortly.