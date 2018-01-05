NEW DELHI: After a gap of 17 years, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the BCCI to permit the Bihar state cricket team for the Ranji trophy and other national level cricket tournaments in 2018.

Bihar was barred from participating in tournaments at national level in 2000 when BCCI de-affiliated Bihar Cricket Association as its full member and that status was conferred to Jharkhand.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Mishra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that it was in the interest of the game that the state be allowed to play tournaments.

“Bihar must play in Ranji and other competitions. Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), which has been elected, shall be in charge of cricket administration,” the bench said.

The direction came after Aditya Verma, the secretary of the Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB), sought hearing on an interim application of the CAB by submitting that Bihar has been treated unfairly and denied the opportunity to play Ranji and national-level tournaments.

BCCI, however, opposed the plea for allowing Bihar to participate in tournaments and said that only full members were allowed to take part at national level. After the formation of Jharkhand in 2000, a dispute arose in the cricket administration of Bihar and two separate associations were formed.

While the Jharkhand Cricket Association went on to become a permanent member, the BCA first got the affiliation, but later its membership was cancelled.

Besides the BCA, there are two other cricket associations — the Association of Bihar Cricket (ABC) and the Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) — claiming to be the real representative of the state cricket body.