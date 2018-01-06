Viswanathan Anand (centre) being feted by All India Chess Federation & TN State Chess Association at MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Friday | d sampathkumar

CHENNAI: Newly crowned World Rapid chess champion Viswanathan Anand was felicitated by the All Indian Chess Federation and the Tamil Nadu Chess Association at MOP Vaishnav College on Friday. DV Sundar, vice president of FIDE, hailed Anand for winning the world crown. Sundar attributed hard work and a disciplined life as the reason behind the maestro’s success.

“I have seen Anand grow from a school boy with phenomenal talent to a world champion. He was talented, had the ability grasp things fast, was a good fighter. I am not surprised by his success,’’ said Sundar.

India’s first IM Manuel Aaron and host of speakers also lauded Anand. The AICF presented the 48-year-old with a cheque of `5 lakhs, while the TNSCA presented him a grand silver chess set in antique style.

Samuvel lifts Don Bosco

John Samuvel Abishek’s 58 helped Don Bosco, Egmore to beat Chettinad Vidyashram by 28 runs in the semifinals of the DB-MRF Diamond Jubilee inter-school U-16 cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Semis: Don Bosco, Egmore 171/9 in 30 ovs (John Samuvel Abishek 58; Siddarth 3/30) bt Chettinad Vidyashram 143/8 in 30 ovs (Arjun P Murthy 71, Srikanth 3/36); St Bede’s AIHSS 248/8 in 30 ovs (Subhan Krishnan 59; Sabarinath 3/51) bt St Patrick AIHSS 120 in 26 ovs (Saie Sharan 3/24).