South African bowler Morne Morkle celebrates the wicket of Indian batsman Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the second day of the first Test. | AP

CAPE TOWN: South Africa gained a crucial 77-run first innings lead after bowling India out for 209 in the post-tea session on day 2 of the opening Test at Newlands here on Saturday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (93) rekindled India's hopes of a fightback with a classic counter-attacking half century but fell shy of seven runs to reach his second Test century.

Coming in at the fall of Ravichandran Ashwin when the Indians were tottering at 81/6, Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) not only steadied the ship but also reduced the deficit with a vital 99-run eighth wicket stand.

For the Proteas, pacers Vernon Philander (3/33) and Kagiso Rabada (3/34) shared six wickets while Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel contributed with two scalps each.