SYDNEY: Shaun and Mitchell Marsh's overflowing emotions on scoring centuries batting together almost ended in disaster Sunday, as Australia seized control of the final Ashes Test against England.

The Marsh boys became only the third set of brothers to score centuries in the same innings for Australia.

Shaun Marsh was subsequently run out for 156, while brother Mitchell hit 101 for both their second centuries of the series.

They joined Greg and Ian Chappell and Steve and Mark Waugh to score fraternal centuries for Australia, but it could have ended very differently.

Mitchell Marsh embraced his elder brother mid-pitch before sensing danger and scrambling back to his crease to avoid being run out.

"That was my fault," admitted Shaun. "I think emotions sort of got the better of me and I just wanted to give him a hug.

"I saw him starting to celebrate and I lost all concept of where the ball was and what was happening with the ball.

"He pushed me off him and said 'you better get down the other end.'

"Thankfully, it all worked out and I was just really happy for him."

Mitchell added: "My take was I pretty much went for the high five and Shaun went for the hug and we were somewhere parked in the middle and had a quick split-second level of panic and hugged again after that."

The Marsh brothers' hundreds plus Usman Khawaja's 171 largely contributed to Australia's burgeoning 303-run innings lead and put them in pole position with England at 93 for four to go on and wrap up a 4-0 series victory on Monday's final day.

Shaun was left on 98 overnight, but cracked a cover boundary off the day's opening over to bring up his sixth Test century.

"To be out there to watch Shaun hit that cover drive and embrace in the middle for his hundred and then have him out there for mine is something that we’ll look back on in a few years and really cherish," Mitchell said.

Shaun, whose selection for the series was criticised, has more than justified his place in the Australian side with 445 runs at 74.16, while all-rounder Mitchell, who came in for the third Test, has scored 320 runs at 106.66.

Shaun said it was a proud moment for the family, with his father, Geoff playing 50 Tests as opener from 1985-1992.

"To be out there with Mitch, to both score our Test century today for Australia, being out there and sharing each other's emotions when we got to our hundreds, was an extremely happy moment," he said.

"And it'll certainly be a day that we won't forget."