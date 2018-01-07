South Africa’s Vernon Philander (fifth from right) celebrates after dismissing India’s R Ashwin, on the second day of their first Test in Cape Town on Saturday. The pacer finished the day with 3/33 | bcci

CAPE TOWN: Michael Holding just couldn’t stop himself from stepping out of the commentary box and watch what Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma were going through in the middle. Having lost three early wickets on Day One, the two had an uphill task on their hands, to not only resurrect India’s innings, but to take the team as close to South Africa’s total of 286 as they could. Their plan was simple: grind out the first session and make the most of it when the day gets hotter.

But through those two hours, when Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada breathed fire, India were extremely lucky to lose only Rohit Sharma. They added only 48 runs in the 21 overs, but those were as good as they could manage against an attack that was relentless and had the Newlands crowd on the edge of their seats. Drama unfolded with the Table Mountain in the backdrop, and each ball was an event in itself.

To survive those two hours, one needed a lot more than skill. The form of the batsmen was irrelevant as the four-pronged pace attack bowled one of the best spells of all time. It is hard to recollect a spell, where four pacers were so single-minded in search of wickets and maintained sustained pressure on the batsmen posing all kinds of questions. The period – where a drinks break was taken only once despite the blazing summer sun – tested their fitness. But the quicks hardly erred. In fact, they only seemed to get better with each over they bowled.

Philander might not be as quick and menacing as the other three, but the medium-pacer has this unerring ability to pitch the ball in areas that would trouble most of the batsmen. Bowling mostly around the back of the length and getting the ball to curve away just a tad from the right-handers, Philander’s first spell saw him give away only one run. At one stage, he had figures of 5-5-0-0 as he repeatedly beat the edge of Rohit and Pujara. The former was extremely fortunate in not edging at least three in Philander’s second over of the morning. Off the first ball, Rohit played the line, but it missed the edge by a whisker. Off the next – bowled from wide off the crease – Philander pitched it on middle and got it to shape away as it missed the off stump as well as the edge to settle into Quinton de Kocks’ gloves. The crowd gasped in unison.

Two balls later, he bowled a similar one, this time from close to the stumps. As the rest of the players looked at the giant screen for replays, Rohit was the only one choosing to put his head down and clearing it out of his mind.

From the other end, with the crowd behind him, Steyn went full throttle. His pace might have come down, but Steyn still has enough fire in his belly. When captain Faf du Plessis and coach Ottis Gibson told him two days before the Test that he won’t be playing in Cape Town, he responded by bowling a heated spell in the nets.

Keeping it mostly to the stumps and the fourth-stump channel, Steyn did not allow Pujara and Rohit to free their arms. The pair also had to evade a few deliveries that threatened to take their head off, which made even Holding clap in approval. Except for the two occasions where he strayed a little towards leg-stump causing Pujara to pick up a couple of boundaries, Steyn bowled like his old self.

If Pujara and Rohit thought seeing off Philander and Steyn would mean respite, they were wrong. Morkel and Rabada were no less challenging. Morkel’s height meant he would always be a threat on this surface.

Mostly operating on his typical length, where the ball pitches just a bit fuller than short and keeps climbing on the fourth-stump channel, he had Rohit and Pujara dropping their hands or arching back with his late movement. Then having pushed them on to the backfoot, Morkel bowled fuller deliveries which drew the batsmen forward and made them miss.

With these three doing all the hardwork, Rabada picked the reward, but not without some fine bowling on his part. Pace is the 22-year-old’s USP and pitching it on the good length area, he kept them climbing, consistently touching 145 kmph and keeping the slip cordon in the play. Rohit, despite having scored only 11 runs, appeared settled, until Rabada brilliantly set him up with an in-swinger. Rohit knew this one was coming in, but reacted a fraction late – probably beaten for pace – as South Africa’s relentless attack finally fetched them a wicket.

venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com