CAPE TOWN: Two days and two counter-attacking innings on a pitch where the pacers held all the cards.

On Friday, it took a special performance from AB de Villiers to rescue South Africa and put them in a position of strength.

On Saturday, if not for Hardik Pandya’s 95-ball 93, India would have gone to bed, virtually out of the match. Instead, despite the hosts having their noses in front, the Men in Blue will have at least slim hope — Cheteshwar Pujara too attested to that — if the target they get is around the 350-run mark.

When Pandya walked out in the post-lunch session, following the dismissal of Pujara, South Africa were eyeing a big first-innings lead to bury India under.

The visitors’ top-order had been muted. Even Pujara, who had withstood a storm on Friday, had thrown it away on the next, making Virat Kohli stare at the open sky. Some of the decisions taken by the management were hard to understand, including the decision to send Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Pandya.

In an ideal scenario, it would have been perfect for Pandya to walk in after Rohit Sharma. With South Africa giving nothing away, a batsman like the former — who doesn’t shy away from shots and at the same moment plays to the situation — might have helped India. Instead, they chose to shield him, and bat with a tail that was going to have no chance against South Africa’s rampaging attack.

After edging his first ball for a boundary, it didn’t take Pandya long to settle into his groove. For a player whose career is still in a nascent stage, the 24-year-old’s match-awareness is a rarity. He plays his natural game but not at the expense of his wicket. He goes for shots only when he knows that he can connect. He isn’t a ‘close your eyes and whack the ball’ player, but one who backs his game. Unless the ball in his range, he doesn’t manfuacture shots – ramps over the slips being an exception – and has the patience to wait for the right deliveries.

India probably held Pandya back to unleash him when South Africa’s bowlers tire in the second session.

But, the decisions they have taken have only gone the wrong way. That Pujara was dismissed soon after lunch — playing a uncharacteristic shot — wouldn’t have helped their case either. But Pandya was a trump card on this pitch, but they chose to use him when the door was all but shut.

On a day when Rohit and Pujara couldn’t get on top of Vernon Philander, Pandya walked down the track and flicked him over the top for a four. All his fourteen boundaries — the highest for the match — helped India regain momentum.

“He batted really well; showed a lot of character. He hasn’t played many Tests away from home but we expected it from him. He is very promising, and batting and bowling well. It makes a lot of difference to the team because when you have a very good all-rounder, it balances your combination,” said Pujara.

“Once he played, our dressing room was quite positive, because those runs were very important and kept us in the game. If he hadn’t scored them, we would have been in trouble.”