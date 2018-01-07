CAPE TOWN: Rain delayed the start on day three of the first Test between India and South Africa here.

South Africa are 65 for two in their second innings, leading India by 142 runs.

The overnight batsmen are Hashim Amla (4) and Kagiso Rabada (2).

South Africa made 286 in their first essay and India made 209 in response, thanks to Hardik Pandya's 93.