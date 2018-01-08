CHENNAI: V Abishek’s 118 went in vain as Don Bosco, Egmore, lost to St Bede’s by 16 runs in the final of the DB-MRF Diamond Jubilee inter- school Under-16 cricket tournament, played under lights.

Brief scores: Final: St Bede’s AIHSS 201 in 30 ovs (Subhan Krishnan 60) bt Don Bosco, Egmore 185/5 in 30 ovs (V Abishek 118, Manav Parakh 3/14). Awards: Man of the Final: S Subhan Krishnan (St Bede’s). Player of the Tournament: V Abishek (Don Bosco, Egmore). Best Batsman: John Samuvel Abhishek (Don Bosco, Egmore). Best Bowler A Aasrit: (Don Bosco, Egmore). Best Wicketkeeper: Rithik Easwar (St Bede’s). Best All rounder: Manav Parakh (St Bede’s). Best Fielder: K Bhuvanesh (Don Bosco, Egmore).

Hari steals limelight

ND Hari Shankar’s 18-ball 51 paved the way for Sri Jayendra MHSS, Coimbatore DCA, to beat KSC Govt HSS, Tirupur, by nine wickets in the junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship on Sunday.

Brief scores: Srirangam Boys HSS 86 in 19.2 ovs (M Vigneshwaran 39 no) bt Le-Chatelier MHSS 78 in 19.5 ovs (M Naveen 3/20). Neelambal HSS 75/9 in 20 ovs (A Anthzack 3/13) lost to AVM Rajeshwari 76/1 in 11.2 ovs (Magesh 31). KSC Govt. HSS, Tirupur 93/8 in 20 ovs (T Prakash 35, P Nirmal Kumar 4/21) lost to Sri Jayendra Saraswathi MHSS, Coimbatore 94/1 in 7.5 ovs (ND Hari Shankar 51 no).

Chess tournament

Teekay Chess Centre will conduct the 4th Teekay International FIDE rated chess tournament from January 31 to February 3 at the Community Hall, V.O.C. Port Trust, Thoothukudi. Total prize money is `3,20,000. Entries should be sent on or before January 28. For details, contact 9487703266; 9487049284.