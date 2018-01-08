Australian bowlers Josh Hazlewood, left, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, second right, and Pat Cummins, right, hold the Ashes trophy. | AP

DUBAI: After sealing the Ashes 4-0, Australia have taken the third place in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Team Rankings, while England slipped to the fifth position.

Australia had entered the series in the fifth position on 97 points, while England were in third place on 105 points.

However, following a 4-0 series win, Australia have climbed to third place on 104 points, while England have dropped to fifth on 99 points.

Australia are now trailing number-one ranked India (124 points) by 20 points, while they are seven points behind second-ranked South Africa (111 points).

The top two ranked sides are presently involved in their three-Test series, which concludes in Johannesburg on January 28, following which the Test team rankings will be updated.

Australia will now travel to South Africa where they play a four-Test series from March 1, while England’s next series is against New Zealand from March 22 when they will play a two-Test series.

In their home season, England will host Pakistan for a two-Test series and India for five Tests.