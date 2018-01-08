Wriddhiman Saha becomes first Indian keeper to affect ten dismissals in Test
By PTI | Published: 08th January 2018 06:15 PM |
Last Updated: 08th January 2018 06:54 PM | A+A A- |
CAPETOWN: Wriddhiman Saha today became the first Indian wicketkeeper to affect 10 dismissals in a Test during the ongoing opening match between India and South Africa here.
The 33-year-old surpassed former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had claimed nine dismissals in a Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2014.
He achieved the feat on the fourth day of the match.
Saha took 10 catches -- five in each South African innings -- to take his number of dismissals to 85, which includes 10 stumpings.
He also eclipsed Farokh Engineer's record of 82 dismissals to become the fifth most successful Indian wicketkeeper.