Indian wicket keeper Wriddhiman Saha in action during the record-setting match | AP

CAPETOWN: Wriddhiman Saha today became the first Indian wicketkeeper to affect 10 dismissals in a Test during the ongoing opening match between India and South Africa here.

The 33-year-old surpassed former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had claimed nine dismissals in a Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2014.

He achieved the feat on the fourth day of the match.

Saha took 10 catches -- five in each South African innings -- to take his number of dismissals to 85, which includes 10 stumpings.

He also eclipsed Farokh Engineer's record of 82 dismissals to become the fifth most successful Indian wicketkeeper.