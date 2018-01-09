HYDERABAD:A day after he was made to wait for an hour before entering the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s special general meeting, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin lashed out at the body’s officials. “I’m a former India captain and I was made to wait outside for more than an hour,” Azhar told Express. “I have an email from the BCCI stating that I’m eligible to stand for elections. They did not allow me last year. My fundamental rights have been abused.”

Azhar was not happy with the way the high court-appointed HCA administrators are functioning right now and questioned the role of the administrators, who were brought in to oversee reforms. “Why are the CoA not doing anything? These office-bearers are flouting all the Lodha guidelines. I simply do not understand why the CoA is not acting,” he lashed out.

Azhar was initially made to wait outside the building for an hour before former India spinner Shivlal Yadav intervened and secured him entry. HCA president G Vivekanand said that Azhar, and a few others, had not been allowed because they were carrying identity cards issued by suspended secretary T Sheshnarayan. “There were 6-7 people who were originally not allowed. Then I issued them the necessary cards myself and they came in,” he said.

Vivekanand also emphasised that Azhar was not a member of the HCA even as the 54-year-old disputed the claim. “I captained India for a decade,” Azhar said. “According to the Lodha guidelines, a Test cricketer becomes a de-facto member of the state association.”

Sunday’s incident comes almost a year after Azhar’s nomination for the post of HCA president was rejected reportedly citing his BCCI ban. The AP High Court had quashed the ban BCCI had imposed in the wake of match-fixing allegations that arose against him. BCCI had neither formally lifted the ban nor appealed the verdict.