Krishnamoorthy Vignesh’s 5/25 are the best figures of this event so far

CHENNAI: A few words with Krishnamoorthy Vignesh is all that one needs to infer that he relishes the idea of shouldering responsibility.

With injuries keeping Aswin Crist and Thangarasu Natarajan on the sidelines from Tamil Nadu’s domestic setup, the 23-year-old has been th­e team’s pace spearhead since the Ranji Trophy.

On Tuesday, he again led from th­e front. After being handed a platform to go all out against Kerala i­n their second inter-state Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash by a Dinesh Karthik blitzkrieg, the Thiruvallur native made the opportunity count.

After leaving the opponents reeling by claiming the wickets of Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, and Rohan Prem in his first ten balls, Vignesh came back in the death to scalp Sachin Baby and Salman Nizar in three balls. His maiden T20 fifer propelled Tamil Nadu to a 35-run win.

“I have being handling this responsibility for quite some time now, and I think I’ve been doing well. Since Kerala have a really good batting line-up, we wanted to go all out up front,” said Vignesh after the match. “The wicket had good bounce, and the first three batsmen I dismissed were hurried by my deliveries. In my last over, I decided to go for cutters and slower ones. They worked too.”

Not so surprisingly, Vignesh had been working on the latter deliveries during his off-field time. Those privy with the subtextual purpose of this event — read audition for the IPL — are bound to nod in approval to these recent additions to his arsenal.

“I had attended trials for Mumbai Indians a fortnight ago. Plus, I’ve also been polishing my yorkers. Bala (L Balaji) sir has also been helping me out with how best I can use angles and approach to the crease effectively.”

In Vizag: Tamil Nadu 184/4 in 20 ovs (Dinesh Karthik 71, ) bt Kerala 149/7 in 20 ovs (Sachin Baby 51; K Vignesh 5/25).