BENGALURU: Rahul Dravid's elder son Samit has attracted attention by scoring a century in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 Inter- School tournament.

Samit scored 150 for Mallya Aditi International School who beat Vivekananda School by a whopping 412 runs.

Another match-winning knock was played by son of former India spinner Sunil Joshi. Aryan smashed 154 and with Samit took their team to 500 for five in 50 overs. The opposition was bundled out for a paltry 88.

Samit had earlier grabbed eyeballs when he struck a 125 in U-14 school cricket two years ago.