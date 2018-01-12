CHENNAI:

Karnataka vs Hyderabad Chasing 205, Ambati Rayudu led-Hyderabad fell short by two runs and lost to Karnataka in Visakhapatnam. Needing nine runs from the last over, Hyderabad managed to score only three, thanks to Stuart Binny, who took 3/29. Karnataka’s batting was shouldered by Karun Nair and Krishnappa Gowtham, who scored 77 and 57.

Karun Nair

Earlier, confusion prevailed at the end of Karnataka’s innings, when their total was revised from 203/5 to 205/5. Skipper Vinay Kumar was seen conversing with the umpire for a while, arguing for two extra runs that should have come in the second over when Mehdi Hasan’s foot was in contact with the ropes when he was trying to stop the ball.

Though the on-field umpire didn’t give it as four, replays showed Hasan touching the boundary line. Thus they were given two extra runs just before Hyderabad’s chase, which cost them the match.

Hyderabad skipper Rayudu was unhappy at the way the issue was handled. This drama delayed the next match between Kerala and Andhra, reducing it to 13 overs.

Kerala vs Andhra

In a 13-over-per-side match, Andhra produced a win over Kerala, chasing 120. Openers Ashwin Hebbar (65) and Hanuma Vihari made 75 runs in 6.5 overs.

Tamil Nadu vs Goa

Tamil Nadu produced their third straight win in the event, defeating Goa by 25 runs. One of the biggest positives for them was Dinesh Karthik, who scored his third consecutive half-century. It was his 43-ball-56 that set the tone for Tamil Nadu.

south wrap

In Visakhapatnam: Karnataka 205/5 in 20 ovs (Karun Nair 77, Krishnappa Gowtham 57) bt Hyderabad 203/9 in 20 ovs (Akshath Reddy 70; Stuart Binny 3/29). Pts: Karnataka (4), Hyderabad (0). Kerala 120 in 12 ovs (Vishnu Vinod 45; M Harishankar Reddy 4/2, Bandaru Ayyappa 3/32) lost to Andhra 126/4 in 13 overs (Ashwin Hebbar 64). Pts: Andhra (4), Kerala (0).

In Vizianagaram: Tamil Nadu 155/5 in 20 ovs (Dinesh Karthik 56; Amogh Desai 3/22) bt Goa 130/7 in 20 ovs (Sagun Kamat 41). Pts: Tamil Nadu (4), Goa (0).