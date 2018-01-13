CHENNAI: M Anish’s 4 for 6 paved the way for Don Bosco, Egmore to beat AVM Rajeshwari MHSS, Chennai by 14 runs in the final of the Muthoot Group -junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship, phase II played under lights at India Cements Ltd. grounds, Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli on Friday.

Brief scores: Don Bosco MHSS, Chennai 93/7 in 20 ovs (N Sunil Krishna 27, V Arunachalam 3/12) bt AVM Rajeshwari MHSS, Chennai 79 all out in 19.4 ovs (M Anish 4/6, A Aasrit 3/23). Player of the Match: M Anish (Don Bosco MHSS, Chennai). Special awards: Best Batsman: Ashwath (Sri Jayendra Saraswathi HSS, Coimbatore); Best Bowler: TM Shreyas (Don Bosco, Chennai); Player of the Finals: P Anish (Don Bosco, Chennai); Player of the Tournament: S Ganesh (Don Bosco, Chennai)

Sudharshan Shines

Sudharshan Vaidhya’s 5 for 65 helped Perambur United Club to beat Gopalapuram Cricket Club by one wicket in a Fifth Division ‘C’ Zone TNCA league match.

Brief scores: V Division ‘C’: Gopalapuram Cricket Club 186 in 44.1 ovs (C Jagadeesh Pandian 47, A Selvendran 37, S Sudharshan Vaidhya 5/65, P Saravanan 3/21) lost to Perambur United Club 187/9 in 48.2 ovs (B Sivachandran 50 no, S Rizwan 3/57). Eagle Cricket Club 172 in 48.1 ovs (T Parthiba Venkateswaran 43, E Sanath Mayganaath 34, G Sathish Kumar 4/53, V Karthik 4/22) lost to Unicorn Cricket Club 173/4 in 45.1 ovs (P Murali 73 no, B Sathish Kumar 41, B Ramasethu 38 no).

Football tourney

Sixteen teams from Tamil Nadu, Kerala , Karnataka, Telangana, Goa, Puducherry will be seen in action in the birth centenary Fr McFerran trophy All-India football tournament, organised by Don Bosco Youth Centre, Wisdom Town, Red Hills. The tournament will held from January 13 to 28 and be played under knock-out basis of 90 minutes duration. The inaugural match will be between Chennaiyin FC ‘B’ team and ICF SA. Entry is free and the winner’s purse is `30,000, while the runner-up will get ` 20000.