COLOMBO: Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal has been named the vice-captain for the Bangladesh Test series, Sri Lanka Cricket announced here today.

Fellow fast bowlers Lahiru Kumara and Lahiru Gamage return to the team while batsmen Dhanushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis have also been included. Left arm Chinaman bowler Lakshan Sandakan was also called.

Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (capt) Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Lahiru Kumara.