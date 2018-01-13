South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second Test beginning here today. (File | AP)

CENTURION: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second Test beginning here today.

India made three changes with wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, opener KL Rahul and pacer Ishant Sharma coming in for Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi is making his Test debut at the expense of the injured Dale Steyn.

India skipper Kohli said at the toss Saha had to sit out because of a niggle.

Teams

India: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Morne Morkel.