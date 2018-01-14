HYDERABAD: Exactly a year after his nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president was rejected, former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin said that he was contemplating legal action against the then HCA ad hoc panel chairman Prakash Chand Jain.

The returning officer of the elections of the state body had rejected Azhar’s nomination, saying that he didn’t produce the required documents from BCCI which could certify that the life ban had been lifted. Azhar has since claimed that he had received the clearance via email from BCCI, but Jain & Co did not communicate the same.

Azhar produced a document on Saturday, claiming that it was the hard copy of the same email. He had shown the same to Express on January 8. “I am contemplating legal action against Jain and others, who denied me a fundamental right. The election was on January 17 (last year) and BCCI had replied on January 12. They suppressed the communication that stated that there is no bar on me on holding any post.”