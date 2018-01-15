Hosts Bangladesh dismiss Zimbabwe for 170 in tri-nation ODI opener
By AFP | Published: 15th January 2018 03:44 PM |
Last Updated: 15th January 2018 03:44 PM | A+A A- |
DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan claimed three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out Zimbabwe for 170 in 49 overs in the opening match of the tri-nation one-day international tournament in Dhaka on Monday.
Left-arm spinner Shakib struck twice in the first over of the game before finishing with figures of 3-43. Bangladesh seamers put constant pressure on the batsmen after the hosts opted to bowl first.
Middle-order batsman Sikandar Raza top-scored with 52 off 99 balls. Pacemen Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain claimed two wickets each for Bangladesh.
s