Zimbabwe's Tendai Chatara is bowled out by Bangladesh's Rubel Hossain during the first match of their Tri-Nation one-day international cricket series in Dhaka | AP

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan claimed three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out Zimbabwe for 170 in 49 overs in the opening match of the tri-nation one-day international tournament in Dhaka on Monday.

Left-arm spinner Shakib struck twice in the first over of the game before finishing with figures of 3-43. Bangladesh seamers put constant pressure on the batsmen after the hosts opted to bowl first.

Middle-order batsman Sikandar Raza top-scored with 52 off 99 balls. Pacemen Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain claimed two wickets each for Bangladesh.

