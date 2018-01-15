India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, right, dives unsuccessfully to avoid a run out as South Africa's bowler Morne Morkel watches during the second day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria. | AP

CENTURION: Ahead of the Test, captain Virat Kohli wanted his batsmen to show intent. Intent had to be there when they defended, or left the ball, or even with body language. But, barring the man himself and to an extent Murali Vijay, the rest hardly showed any as they gifted wickets on a pitch that was ideal for batting. They couldn’t have asked for a better pitch. But they couldn’t have batted any worse either than they did on Sunday, handing South Africa the advantage in the second Test.

Like it happened on Day One, India drifted away in the first session on Day Two at the Supersport Park as

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis slowly, but steadily, went about adding whatever he could in the company of the lower-order. Despite having the new ball at their disposal, the Indian pacers failed to find any assistance whatsoever from the track. After Mohammed Shami got Keshav Maharaj to nick one, India went on the attack with Ravichandran Ashwin, in particular, creating chances.

Having kept India in the game on Saturday, he saw two successive catches off Kagiso Rabada dropped with Kohli being the first culprit. Off the next ball, Shami got in the way of Hardik Pandya who, despite getting hands on the ball, was distracted by the former’s movement and failed to latch on to the offering. A little later, Parthiv Patel dropped Du Plessis off Ashwin again. Eventually, Pandya’s splendid catch at square-leg would end Rabada’s struggles as South Africa’s innings ended with 335 on the board.

Having restricted the hosts to a total that was far less than what they looked set to get at one stage on Day One, the onus was on the Indian batsmen to show the intent that their captain wanted. The way K L Rahul and Vijay began the innings, they seemed to be in business until the former gave a return catch to Morne Morkel.

You thought it is a one-off. But wait. Cheteshwar Pujara, of all batsmen, did what was least expected off him. Having pushed his first delivery to mid-on, he called for a non-existent run, which even left Vijay puzzled at the other end. Even before Vijay could react to his partner, Pujara was half-way down as the former sprinted to the striker’s end to save his own life. But Lungi Ngidi didn’t need to look all that far, as his direct-hit caught a fully stretched Pujara more than a metre short.

It brought Kohli to the middle. And the 79-run partnership he had with Vijay was the only takeaway for India. After overcoming the twin debacle, they not only steadied the innings, they looked in total control as India breathed easy in the dressing room. If Vijay was all watchful and solid, Kohli was a lot more intent on playing shots. With no movement, he played the drive away from the body, at times even expansive ones, but whether it came to defending or leaving or playing, he was in total command of what he was doing.

When Vijay tried to cut Maharaj’s fuller-delivery and was dismissed, you knew it was going to be hard task. It is hard to predict what Rohit Sharma does even as questions continue to be raised regarding his place in the side. It is one thing to be good in white ball cricket, but there is a reason why Test cricket is called ‘Test’. With Rabada dealing in short-pitched deliveries, it was clear - especially with the field placing - that a fuller-ball would arrive any moment.

Unfortunately, one person didn’t know what was coming. And sadly for India and for himself, it happened to be Rohit as Rabada, having wonderfully set-him up, bowled that fuller-line that thudded into his pads.

Parthiv Patel, then hung in to make 19 runs, but it always looked a matter of time before the hosts snapped up another. Kohli, though, looked good to wage a battle on Monday as India trail by 152 runs.

SCORECARD

South Africa (1st innings, o/n 269/6): Du Plessis b I Sharma 63, Maharaj c Patel b Shami 18, Rabada c Pandya b I Sharma 11, Morkel c Vijay b Ashwin 6, Ngidi 1 n.o.

Extras (lb 8, nb 1) 9. Total (113.5 overs) 335

FoW: 7-282, 8-324, 9-333, 10-335.

Bowling: Bumrah 22-6-60-0, Shami 15-2-58-1, I Sharma 22-4-46-3, Pandya 16-4-50-0, Ashwin 38.5-10-113-4.

India (1st innings) Vijay c De Kock b Maharaj 46, Rahul c & b Morkel 10, Pujara run out (Ngidi) 0, Kohli 85 n.o, Rohit lbw Rabada 10, Patel c De Kock b Ngidi 19, Pandya 11 n.o.

Extras (lb 1, w 1) 2. Total (61 overs) 183/5

FoW: 1-28, 2-28, 3-107, 4-132, 5-164.

Bowling: Maharaj 16-1-53-1, Morkel 15-3-47-1, Philander 9-3-23-0, Rabada 12-0-33-1, Ngidi 9-2-26-1

