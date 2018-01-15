CENTURION: Monday is all that India have if they like to head to Johannesburg with the series alive. To put it simpler, they cannot afford to have any Monday morning blues and it will need a special effort from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya to induce some oxygen into this side.

Kohli has made 85 runs so far and his job is only about to begin. That in itself will tell a story with regards to the work that is left to be done. When Cheteshwar Pujara was making his way to the middle, Kohli trailed him by 20 metres and took seat in the dugout. It was unusual for a batsman to sit on the dugout, especially in Tests, but even before he could have warmed the chair, he was striding out to the middle.

India needed Kohli, more badly than ever. Against an attack that had its tail up – even on an unresponsive pitch – there was simply no place for them dictate terms. And Kohli did precisely that as he started with a flurry of boundaries, preferring attack as the best form of defence.

But on a day when the captain looked in complete command of the situation, it was a pity that barring Murali Vijay nobody gave him company. Not that South Africa didn’t go after him, in fact when they tried a barrage of bouncers from around the wicket, he pulled with authority that, they aborted the plan.

With South Africa trying to lure him by bowling a fifth-stump channel, Kohli, went across more often, to bring his wrists into play. He was fortunate to have an inside-edge when Lungi Ngidi’s fuller-ball caught him by surprise, but that was the lone moment where he was deceived by the bowler.

Having lost five wickets, India’s hopes firmly rest on Kohli’s shoulders and if Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin can hang around, then the skipper can realistically take his team as closer as he can to the hosts’ total. If India fold up early on Monday, it would leave them in a position where there is simply no space for a comeback.