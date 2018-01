CENTURION: South Africa were 60 for two in their second innings, leading India by 88 runs at tea on day three of the second Test here.

Brief scores:

South Africa 335 and 60/2 in 19 overs (De Villiers 33 batting; Bumrah 2/19).

India 307 all out in 92.1 overs (Kohli 153; Morkel 4/60). PTI BS BS