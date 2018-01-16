CENTURION: The second Test and the series are slowly slipping from India’s grasp. Not even Virat Kohli’s 153 — which will definitely go down as one of the best by an Indian overseas — was proving to be enough. After gaining a 28-run first-innings lead, South Africa stretched it to 118 at stumps on Day Three as rain and bad light brought an early end to the proceedings at Supersport Park.

Having conceded a miserly lead, Jasprit Bumrah removed Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla to rattle the South Africans. But AB de Villiers — unbeaten on 50 — produced a knock not different from what Kohli played, to put the hosts on top. There are signs of the odd ball keeping low and jumping from length. Life is only going to get tougher in the middle as the pitch is showing signs of mischief. Chasing any total is going to be a hard task. That, and the way India’s batsmen – barring Kohli – have gone about their business.

Monday by all means was going to be the most pivotal day for the Men in Blue for staying alive in the series. And everything hinged on Kohli. Resuming from 85, Kohli brought up his 21st Test century within no time and broke into an animated celebration. It was quite understandable, considering that he was the only one to capitalise on this India-like pitch. His was the kind of innings that separates the good from the great. Kohli showed his wide range of shots and became the first batsman to score a century in the series. India will probably need more from their captain in their second essay, as a daunting task awaits them.

Hardik Pandya’s stay ended in the silliest manner possible: failing to ground the bat despite crossing the crease. But in Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli found a batsman who not only hung around, but also played shots as they stitched together a 71-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Ashwin’s innings was no less important as after being struck on the thumb, he responded with three successive boundaries off Kagiso Rabada as India got the momentum going their way. That, though, lasted till the new ball arrived. Once Faf du Plessis took it in the 82nd over, they needed only nine more overs to bowl India out.

Though the rest of his batsmen came and went, Kohli was building one of his own epics. Clear in thoughts and execution, he fought single-handedly and without a complaint. But he did vent out his frustration each time a batsman was dismissed. It was a shame that none of the batsmen could play a supporting role; things could have been a lot different for India if they had.

South Africa threw everything at Kohli, and he had answers for everything. If those cover-drives were picture-perfect, his pulls and leg-side whips were plain dismissive.

The last shot he played was the only one where he made a mistake. The applause he got from the South Africans — players included — while walking off was a testament to his superlative knock.

A 28-run lead might not be a huge one, but two early wickets had left South Africa in all sorts of trouble. An inspired Bumrah was bowling a testing spell. Something special was needed to break the shackles as Ashwin was having Dean Elgar in all sorts of trouble. But you expect De Villiers to pull off these kinds of jobs. His batting was class personified as he capitalised whenever the Indian bowlers lost their lengths, even marginally.

On occasions, he even played shots for deliveries that ought to have been defended, as India’s shoulders drooped in the post-tea session. Making things worse was Parthiv Patel. When play resumed after a brief rain delay, the stumper failed to go for an edge that flew off Elgar’s bat.

With first slip in a slightly wider position, it was always the wicketkeeper’s catch. But that didn’t go India’s way, just like many other things.

