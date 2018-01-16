India vs South Africa Second Test: India end day four at 35/3
CENTURION: India were 35 for three in their second innings at stumps on day four of the second Test against South Africa here.
Brief scores:
South Africa 1st innings: 335
India 1st innings: 307
South Africa 2nd innings: 258 all out in 90.3 overs (AB de Villiers 80; M Shami 4/49)
India second innings: 35/3 in 23 overs (Pujara batting 11; Ngidi 2/14).