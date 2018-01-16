South Africa Vs India second Test: Visitors to chase 287 for win in Centurion
CENTURION: South Africa were all out for 258 in their second innings during the final session of the fourth day in the second cricket Test against South Africa here today.
Brief scores:
South Africa 1st innings: 335
India 1st innings: 307
South Africa 2nd innings: 258 all out in 91.3 overs (A B de Villiers 80, Dean Elgar 61; Mohammed Shami 4/49, Jasprit Bumrah 3/70).