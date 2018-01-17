NEW DELHI: BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary today said a decision on hosting the first ever day-night Test in India will be taken soon.

"This question has been popping up every now and then (about playing and hosting day-night Test) and rightly so. A decision will be taken sooner than later but not in the context of this Test match against Afghanistan," said Choudhary while announcing the dates of Afghanistan's inaugural Test in Bengaluru from June 14-18.

Eight out of the 12 Test playing nations have been part of day-night cricket but not top-ranked India.

The first five-day game under lights was played between Australia and New Zealand in 2015.

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur had earlier declared that India will be hosting their first-day night Test against New Zealand in 2016 but that plan did not materialise.

In total, nine day-night Tests have been played so far with pink-ball.

Two of them were played last month -- between England and Australia, and South Africa Zimbabwe.