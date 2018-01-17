MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pacer Aditya Thakare has been called in as cover for an injured Ishan Porel in the Indian under-19 cricket team, which is currently competing in the ICC World Cup here.

"India U19 medium-pacer Ishan Porel suffered a bruised heel in his left foot during India's first group game of the ICC U19 World Cup against Australia," the BCCI said in a statement.

"He has a soft tissue injury and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," it added.

India are through to the quarters of the tournament after registering comprehensive wins over Australia and Papua New Guinea in their group clashes.

"The Indian team management in New Zealand has asked for Aditya Thakare as cover and the Vidarbha bowler will join the team before the quarter-final on 26th January 2018," the BCCI stated.

India are scheduled to take on Zimbabwe in their third and final group match here on Friday. PTI PM