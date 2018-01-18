CHENNAI: All-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead Tamil Nadu senior team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament to be played in Kolkata from January 21 to 27, 2018. Dinesh Karthik is not available as he has been called for national duty.

Chennaiyin edge Viva Chennai

Chennaiyin FC defeated Viva Chennai FC 2-1 in the Don Bosco– McFerran Trophy All India football tournament, played in Red Hills. Results: Chennaiyin FC 2 (Cardozo 6’, Prosenzit 67’) bt Viva Chennai FC 1 (Shihad 45’).

Odisha beat Tamil Nadu in a thriller

Odisha defeated Tamil Nadu by one run in the Super Over after having made 108 in the final league round of the BCCI senior women T20 league, Plate ‘C’ group match played in Chepauk on Wednesday. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 108/8 in 20 ovs (D Hemalatha 28) tied with Odisha 108/8 in 20 ovs (Madhuri Meheta 37). Super Over: Odisha: 5/2 in 0.5 ovr bt Tamil Nadu 4/2 in 1 over. Pts: Odisha 4 (16), Tamil Nadu 0 (12). Tripura 159/3 in 20 ovs (Mouchaity Debnath 47, Indra Rani Jamatia 37, Rizu Saha 35 n.o) bt J & K 64/7 in 20 ovs (Neeru Manhas 29). Pts: Tripura 4 (8), J & K 0 (4). Punjab 55 in 16.4 ovs lost to Chhattisgarh 56/1 in 14.5 ovs (M Shalini 37 n.o). Pts: Chhattisgarh 4 (16), Punjab 0 (4). Final Standings: (points/NRR): 1. Odisha (16/0.882), 2. Chhattisgarh (16/0.264), 3. Tamil Nadu (12/1.34), 4. Tripura (8/0.353), 5. Punjab (4/0.015), 6. J & K (4/-2.78).

Karthikeyan in limelight

GM-elect and International Master P Karthikeyan of ICF with a rating of 2497 will spearhead the Indian challenge at the 10th Chennai Open International Grandmaster chess tournament to be held in Chennai from Thursday. The tournament will be played under 10-round Swiss format. Organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and the tournament carries a total prize money of `11 lakhs.