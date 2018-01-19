BRISBANE: Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat in the second one-day international between Australia and England at the Gabba on Friday.

Australia have made three changes from the team that lost to England in Melbourne on Sunday including two debutants.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey comes in for the injured Tim Paine and Jhye Richardson takes the place of fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who is out with illness, while middle order batsman Cameron White replaces leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

England have named an unnamed team following their record run chase at the MCG.

Teams

Australia – Steve Smith (capt), Aaron Finch, David Warner, Travis Head, Cameron White, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson

England – Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Joss Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood